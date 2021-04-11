BBNaija’s Uriel blasts men body shaming wives after giving birth

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Vlogger and singer, Uriel Ngozi Oputa has taken a swipe at men who body-shame their wives after giving birth to children.

The reality TV star shared her sentiments via her Instagram page on Friday, April 9, 2021.

“You are a complete ignoramus if you make your wife uncomfortable about her weight after she has given birth,” she wrote.

“Not every snap bk is natural if you can’t afford a lipo or a fitness trainer/personal chef pls kindly take a bk seat, let her work through this sensitive period.”

“She just had your children shu!!! I’m not attracted to my wife. Oku ba gi there.”

Born on January 24, 1988, in England, Uriel was one of the contestants for the Big Brother Naija 2018 edition.