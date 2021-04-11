Barcelona hopeful Lionel Messi will play more El Clasico

Barcelona director Guillermo Amor said he is hopeful that captain Lionel Messi has not played his last El Clasico for the LaLiga giants.

Messi is out of contract at the end of the season.

And his future with Barca is far from certain amid strong links to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

New Barca president Joan Laporta remains determined to re-sign Messi, who has spent his entire senior career at Camp Nou.

Amor was asked about Messi’s future after Barca lost Saturday’s Clasico 2-1 at Real Madrid.

“We hope not,” Amor told reporters following the match when asked if it was Messi’s final Clasico showdown.

“We hope he decides to stay at Barcelona and plays many more Clasicos with Barcelona,” he said.

