Bad Boy Timz graduates from Bells University

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer Olorunyemi Oloruntimilehin popularly known as Bad Boy Timz has obtained a first degree in computer engineering from Bells University of Technology, Ota in Ogun State.

The 24-year-old fast-rising star posted his graduation pictures on social media on Saturday.

“Engr. BadBoyTimz (Computer Engineering). Your dreams are valid #shockabsorbers,” he wrote.

Bad Boy Timz came into the spotlight after dropping MJ single but became a sensation after featuring in ‘Loading’, a hit track off ‘Carpe Diem’, Olamide’s 2020 album.

He was won several awards as well as recognition including the ‘Rookie of The Year’ category at the 14th edition of the Headies held in February.

He also clinched the ‘Best New Act of the Year’ category at the 2020 City People Music Award.