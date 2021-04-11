Arsenal end four-game winless run at Bramall Lane

Alexandre Lacazette claimed his 50th Premier League goal as Arsenal returned to winning ways in convincing fashion against Sheffield at Bramall Lane.

The Frenchman opened the scoring with his 49th in the competition – applying the finishing touch to a wonderful team move – before sealing the win late on with goal number 50, tucking home Thomas Partey’s excellent through-ball.

In between those two goals, Gabriel Martinelli scored his first for 15 months, after good work from Nicolas Pepe.

There was a welcome clean sheet as well, as Arsenal prepared for Thursday’s must-win encounter in Prague in the perfect manner.

The only blot on the evening was an injury to Bukayo Saka, and it was the youngster – operating in a free role behind the forwards – who had Arsenal’s first attempt, blazing over after bursting into the penalty area.

Now all thoughts shift to the Europa League.