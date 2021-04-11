Afropop singer Yemzzy drops Jaye (Freestlye)

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afro-pop singer, Adeola Adeyemi Olamide popularly known as Yemzzy has announced another dope tune dubbed ‘Jaye’.

The new song which is a freestyle is coming following the success of his debut project, an extended playlist titled “Son Of Moses”.

The seven-track EP which is enjoying massive airplay was released on all digital platforms on the 28th of January 2021.

In the new song, independent artiste employed the services of creative producer Mic Phils and it was mixed and mastered by Aje on the mix.

According to Yemzzy, the song is simply a freestyle off his new project he just embarked on.

You can stream Jaye Here.