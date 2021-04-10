Yahaya Bello flaunts First Lady Rashida amidst rumours of ‘marital troubles’

Ayo Oluokun

Governor Yahaya Bello and his wife, Rashida were some of the prominent faces at the official public presentation of a book about the First Lady, Aisha Buhari on Thursday.

However, though photographs of the Kogi governor speaking with the National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC who was the chairman of the event trended on the social media, Bello was not pictured with his wife inside the Aso Rock conference centre where the book, authored by Hajo Sani, is titled ‘Aisha Buhari – Being Different’ was launched.

But the Governor’s media aide and some of his supporters have been sharing the photographs of the Governor holding his wife as they climbed the stairs of the Conference Centre during the book launch on different social media pages.

The ‘lovey-dovey’ photographs were being shared against the background of rumours that the marriage of the Governor to Rashida may be in trouble.

Indeed, there was a report earlier in the week that Rashida has moved out of Kogi governor’s residence over alleged affair of her with his beautiful female ADC.

But in a strongly worded statement, Kogi State Government denied the rumours while insisting that the Governor is in control of his household, just as he is in control of his government.

Onogwu Muhammed, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, who signed the statement issued on Monday said the claim was baseless.