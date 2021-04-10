The Aisha I know: Buhari tells the story of her passion

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the world about how passionate his wife, Aisha, is concerning the plights of women.

Though not present at the launch of Aisha’s biography, titled: “Aisha Buhari – Being Different” on Thursday, Buhari spoke through the forward of the book.

He said Aisha, as the world has come to know her, is kind hearted, which made her transitioning into philanthropy and humanitarianism easy when she became First Lady.

Buhari said her protective mien also translated to the special energy she exerted when women, children, and vulnerable people were abused.

According to him, he had observed with keen interest as she addressed many of the social concerns that had given her sleepless nights.

The president said her programme, ‘Future Assured,’ had provided her with a special vehicle to actualize her dreams: reaching the poor, sick and underprivileged families to improve their wellbeing, sometimes in remote areas, especially IDPs.

Buhari added that the stance she had taken in defence of women in the society across the rich ethnic diversity also ranked very high amongst her passing.

He said this played a significant role in her ability to organize and coordinate likeminded people around a singular agenda.

The president stated that all these have added impetus to the effort of the government in improving lives of Nigerians through a more robust economy and a nation worthy of love and pride.

He said Aisha had therefore been a worthy partner and a beacon for some of the good things that Nigerians have come to identify with his government.