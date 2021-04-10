Professor Jerry Gana rejoins PDP

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former presidential aspirant under the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP) Professor Jerry Gana on Saturday rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The defection took place at the North Central Zonal Congress of the party holding in Makurdi, Benue State.

Other politicians who joined the PDP alongside Gana are Barrister Humphrey Abah, Ambassador Mrs. Esther Audu, and Hon Adakole Ijogi.

They were received into the party by the leader of the party in the North Central Zone, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

Gana who spoke on behalf of all the defectors said PDP will reclaim power in all the states of the North Central Zone currently being ruled by the APC.

Gana was a founding national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 1998.

In 1999, President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed him Minister of Co-operation and Integration in Africa.

In January 2001, Obasanjo reassigned to the Ministry of Information.

Gana was also secretary of the PDP Board of Trustees.

Gana resigned in July 2006 as special advisor to President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In August 2006, he announced he would contest for the PDP candidature for the 2007 presidential elections.

In 2018 Gana announced he would be running as a Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for president in the 2019 Elections.