Peruzzi enlists Davido, Tiwa Savage, others in ‘Rum And Boogie’ album

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer and songwriter Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known as Peruzzi, has dropped his sophomore studio album ‘Rum and Boogie’.

Rum and Boogie was earlier scheduled for release in 2020 but could not be dropped owing to unforeseen circumstances.

The 20-track album is on two sides – side A is RUM and it consists of 10 tracks, Side B is BOOGIE and it also consists of 10 tracks – and a follow-up of his debut album ‘Huncho Vibez’ which was released in 2019.

Peruzzi’s Forthcoming Album For the album, Peruzzi features 9 musical artists including Davido, Tiwa Savage, Phyno, Don Jazzy, Wande coal, Fireboy DML, Patoranking, Set Up, and Boylexxy.

The DMW musical act enlists the following producers; Speroach Beatz, Lussh, Vstix, Fresh VDM, Mr. Eff, Rexxie, Show Beat, P.Prime, Clemzy to work on the project.

Peruzzi began his professional music career started in 2016 when he signed in to the record label ‘Golden Boy Records’.

He later left and got signed in to Davido Music World in 2018.

Stream Rum and Boogie.