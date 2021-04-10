Nollywood veteran Bruno Iwuoha dies

By Abankula

Nollywood veteran actor, Bruno Iwuoha has died, after losing a protracted battle with diabetes and blindness.

He was aged 68.

He died at the National Hospital Abuja early on Saturday, film maker Derik Zai said.

Bruno, the Abia state born actor, had been in coma for about three weeks before giving up.

His body has been deposited at the hospital mortuary.

In a tribute, Zai said: It’s so hard to say good night Daddy, we love you, but God loves you more.

“You are a man with a difference, a man of great sense of humour, your heart is filled with love for humanity.

“You are a simple and easy going man, a true lover of God, you are a great warrior, who has conquered death several times.

“But it pleases your father to call you home. Good night Daddy till we will meet again”.

Bruno Obinna Iwuoha acted in many films and also won several awards in his career.

He won the Best Supporting Actor award at the 3rd Africa Movie Academy Awards for his performance in the movie “Sins of the Flesh”.

Some of the other films where he featured are: World Apart,Magic Cap, Keeping Close, Another Bondage, Faces Of Love, Days Of Hatred,Two Bad Boys.

Others are:Double Mind, Eagle’s Bride, Forever Yours, Jealous Lovers, My Own Share, My Portfolio, Occultic Battle, The Price and The Princess.