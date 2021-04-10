Nigerian doctors set to end strike today

By Abankula

Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, president of the National Association of Resident Doctors has hinted that the nationwide strike by doctors may end today.

Okhuaihesuyi spoke Friday night after a meeting of the association with federal government officials in Abuja.

He said the association was satisfied with the outcome of the meeting, which sought to address area of concerns that triggered the strike on 1 April.

He said a meeting of NARD’s executive council will be called to decide on the strike, Channels TV reported.

After the meeting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said a five-person committee has been set up to look into some of the doctors’ demands.

The committee includes NARD’s National President, Secretary-General of the Nigerian Medical Association, and one representative each from the Ministries of Labour and Health.

The committee is expected to look at the non-payment of House Officers’ salaries within 72 hours and produce a valid list to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), through the Federal Ministry of Health.