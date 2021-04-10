Minister of Police Affairs, Dingyadi confirms deployment of SWAT officers

By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi, has confirmed the deployment of the new Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) operatives to state commands across the country.

Dingyadi disclosed this while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme on Friday with the host, Seun Okinbaloye.

The minister was asked about the status of the deployment of the Special Weapons (SWAT) and Tactics set up to replace the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

“Yes, they have ended their training, and they have been posted to the state police commands that brought them for training.

“They are there with them, and they are performing the functions of the SWAT,” he said.

Following the nationwide #EndSARS protests last October, the immediate past Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) over allegations of human rights abuses and extrajudicial killings.

Adamu also announced the formation of SWAT operatives to replace the disbanded SARS.

About 1,850 members of SWAT were later trained at the Police Mobile Force Training School, Ila Oragun, Osun State and the PMF Training School, Ende Hills, Nasarawa State.