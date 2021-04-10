Lawan: Project Nigeria can never fail

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Senate President Ahmed Lawan has said Nigeria can never become a failed state despite predictions by naysayers.

The senate president said this on Saturday at the flagging off 2021 empowerment project to 2,000 beneficiaries of Katsina Central organized by Sen Kabir Barkiya.

Lawan said the country needs the prayer and support of Nigerians.

He said: “Those who were saying that in the present circumstance caused by insecurity, that Nigeria could turn a failed state, approaching a fail state or may likely end up a fail state, are missing the point because Nigeria can never be a fail state.

“Again they forget that when a state of emergency was declared in some part of the northeast during Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria did not turn a fail state talk more of present.

”It is necessary that all stakeholders should join hands in the fight with the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari to overcome the present challenges facing the nation.”