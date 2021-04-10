Labour Institute: NASU demands appointment of new D-G

Workers of the Michael Imoudu National Institute of Labour Studies (MINILS) on Friday in Ilorin staged a peaceful protest demanding for the appointment of a new director-general.

They made the demand over alleged five-year maladministration by the management of the institute.

The placard-carrying workers, who are members of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Unions (NASU), said there was need to appoint a new management to improve the welfare of workers.

Addressing newsmen during the protest, Mrs Oluwasina Owoeye, the NASU Kwara Secretary, called on the Federal Government and the Ministry of Labour to appoint a new director-general from the academic staff.

According to Owoeye, a director-general from the academic staff would effect a positive turn around in the institute.

The chairperson of the branch union, Mrs Roseline Adebayo, described the five-year administration of the outgoing Director-General, Alhaji Saliu Alabi, as ”ineffective and insensitive” to development of the institute and welfare of the workers.

“Disaster is all what the director-general has brought to the institute. He refuses to listen to words of wisdom. Our hostel accommodation has gone bad, no working tools and stationeries. Files are not attended to.

“Our institute has become a ghost city and ineffective. The management has failed to promote ideals of the institute. We don’t want persons of Alabi here again,” she said.

However, Alabi declined to answer questions from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), saying he was on his way to Abuja.

Meanwhile, the workers later swept the premises of the institute as a symbolic farewell to the director-general.

The workers also held an interfaith prayer session against a return of what they described as ‘unproductive administration’.

NAN