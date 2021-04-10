Kwara Police arrest Islamic cleric for beating student to coma

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Kwara State Police Command announced the arrest of Alfa Moshood Alabi, an islamic cleric alleged to have beaten a student to coma.

The cleric had been on the run since the case was reported to the police by the National Human Rights Commission in the state.

Alfa Alabi beat the student into coma for stealing a locally made safe, otherwise known as ”Kolo.”

Officers of the Oloje Police Division, Ilorin effected the arrest of the Islamic cleric after his case was reported.

The Police command said the case would be transferred to the Gender-Based Violent Unit of the Police Command as soon as the investigation was concluded.

The victim is said to be receiving medical treatment at a private hospital facility in the Ilorin. He is recuperating.