Kogi Poly student, Mohammed Shehu, caught with gun, ammunition on campus

By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Attempt Shehu Mohammed, a Public Administration student of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, to use a locally made gun and five rounds of ammunition on the campus for whatever reason was frustrated by security personnel of the institution on Friday.

Vigilant security personnel of the Polytechnic were surprised during a routine check that instead of writing materials, the student came to the school with a gun.

On discovery of his strange ‘wares’ Mohammed had attempted to run away but the security personnel were able to stop him.

He was on the campus purportedly to write his ND II final examination before he was stopped by a ‘stop and search’ officer and was asked to hand over his belongings.

He has since been handed over to the appropriate law enforcement agency for further interrogation and investigation.

It was believed that the student was a cultist and may be planning to use the gun during the usually deadly end-of-examination celebrations by his colleagues.

Kogi Poly Rector, Dr. S.O Usman had announced a ban of such celebrations few days ago.

Usman said the ban was based on intelligence report that some suspected cultists would be coming to the campus with ammunition to avenge their colleague who was killed after the end of examination celebration of 2019.

Security operatives in the school had consequently embark on routine checks on students and visitors to the institution.

Before the arrest of Mohammed, the security personnel had on Thursday, 8th April, 2021, intercepted a tricycle, (Keke NAPEP) which, according to them, was intended for use as a decoy for hiding and releasing gun shots outside the school gate.

In the same vain, the operatives also arrested a non student suspected to be a hired ‘mercenary’ with a charm described as “African – bullet proof” on the campus on 7th April, 2021.

The suspect who has since been handed over to the law enforcement agency claimed that he came to the campus to celebrate end of the examination with his sister.

Meanwhile, the Rector, Dr Salisu Ogbo Usman, has assured members of staff, students and the general public that no stone would be left unturned in the efforts to ensure that sanity is restored on the campus to make the atmosphere conducive for teaching and learning.

The Rector who commended the security unit of the institution for a job well done, however appealed to members of the Polytechnic community to always be on the side of the law.

