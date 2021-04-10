Injury: Eden Hazard to miss El Clasico

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Eden Hazard has not been included in Real Madrid’s squad to face Barcelona in El Clasico this weekend after being diagnosed with a tigh injury.

After the Belgian’s injury last month, Real Madrid received a boost he wouldn’t need to undergo yet another operation and said he would be available for their Liverpool UCL tie.

Hiwever, hopes he would face the Reds was dashed having been unable to prove his fitness in time for the clash but was expected to return for the visit of Barcelona on Saturday. That also won’t going to happen.

The club took to their official website to confirm the 19-man squad to face their La Liga rivals on Saturday, with Hazard the most notable absentee for what could prove to be a crucial clash in the race for the Spanish title.

Real Madrid trail Barcelona by just two points with table toppers Atletico Madrid just a further point ahead.