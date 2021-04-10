Imo attacks: Ohanaeze Ndigbo visits correctional centre

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Saturday, paid a sympathy visit to the Imo State Correctional Service Centre, over the recent attack on the facility.

The visit was led by the factional President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chidi Ibeh.

The visit is coming after unknown gunmen attacked the correctional facility and the police command headquarters in Owerri, the Imo State capital, setting free hundreds of inmates.

Speaking during the visit, Ibeh said “we have come and we met with the Deputy Comptroller, and he has been able to explain to us what happened, how the unidentified hoodlums came and gained access into the facility.

“But one thing we must do, is to thank God that we didn’t lose the life of any of the staff here, even the inmates we did not lose anyone. It is the handwork of God.

“We are here to ascertain the extent of damage and it is unfortunate that this building was touched very badly. I’m appealing to the Federal Government to upgrade this place from medium to maximum status so that other facilities could be brought in to forestall future incidents like this.”

Ibeh also called for the immediate relocation of the Correctional Service centre to a new location.