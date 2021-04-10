Ekiti monarch escapes near-death gunmen attack

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi, escaped a near-death attack after gunmen shot at his car while traveling along Ayetoro-Ewu Road in Ilejemeje Local Government Area.

The gunmen reportedly shot severally at the Ekiti monarch’s car while he was traveling on Friday.

The monarch who escaped with gunshot injuries is currently hospitalized at a tertiary medical facility in the state.

Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the attack expressed regret and said the perpetrators would be caught and brought to book.

He said the police would stop at nothing in bring criminality to zero in the state.

He said “Despite the rigorous joint patrol, raiding of blackspots and combing of bushes/forests comprising the Amotekun Corps, vigilante groups, local hunters, chiefs, drivers union, motorcycle riders, farmers and other stakeholders carried out simultaneously on Friday across the 16 local governments areas of the state.

”Some unknown gunmen mischievously defiled the operation, came out and attacked the Elewu of Ewu Ekiti, Oba Ajayi while he was on transit between Ewu Ekiti and Ayetoro Ekiti at about 1900 hours.

“The operation was aimed at dislodging and apprehending the miscreants in their hideouts as directed by the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo.

“The Commissioner of Police, while assuring the general public that the perpetrators will be brought to book, has pledged that the Police Command shall continue to work with relevant security outfits, ministries, stakeholders, and organizations to ensure that criminality is brought to zero across the state.

The PPRO said officers in the state are in the right spirit and other supporting agencies as operation still continues indefinitely to stamp out the bandits.