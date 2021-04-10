Davido visits Governor Dapo Abiodun in Ogun

Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke also known as Davido, on Friday visited the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun at the government house, at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The governor shared the photos on his official social media page, while the DMW label boss also shared the governor’s his Instagram story.

Sharing the photos, governor Dapo Abiodun wrote, ” This evening, I received @davido; a superstar songwriter, singer and producer, in my office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.”

Dapo Abiodun is also the father of late DJ Olu, Davido’s official DJ who was found dead alongside another crew member, Chime Amaechi, in a garage on Block B, Banana Island, Lagos, in October 2017.

Davido had earlier attended a wedding in Abeokuta where he gifted gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele the sum of N1 million.

In the video posted by Yinka Ayefele on his Instagram page, the singer wowed fans while performing on stage in Abeokuta.

Sharing the video, Yinka Ayefele captioned it, “You are omo baba olowo indeed.”

Watch the video below….