Buhari condoles with Gov. Buni over grandmother’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his heartfelt condolences to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State over the passing of his grandmother.

Buhari also extended his condolences to members of his family on the passing of their beloved mother and grandmother, Hajiya Fatima Mallum Yuram.

Buhari prays for the peaceful repose of the soul of Hajiya Yuram, who was an embodiment of peace and motherhood, lived a remarkable life of humility until she passed on at the age of 102.

He urged the family members and other well-wishers to treasure Hajiya Yuram’s memory by upholding the strong bond of kindness and unity within the family and community.