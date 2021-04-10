Arnold seals first home league win of 2021 for Liverpool

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s stoppage-time goal sealed the first home league win of 2021 for Liverpool after struggling all through the game against Aston Villa.

Villa brought the game to live just before the end of halftime with Ollie Watkin’s goal in the 43rd minute.

Liverpool came back into the game 13 minutes into the second half with Mohammed Sallah finding the back of the net for the reds.

The reds came close to snatching the lead again with Sallah’s attempt hitting the woodwork minutes after.

The match looked like it was ending a draw until a wonderful strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold who found the bottom corner after series of attempts from Liverpool players.

Sallah in his post-match interview said he was glad noting it was a great game.

“We did a good job in the second half and won the game, he said.