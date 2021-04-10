Dangote, key partner, ‘Corona Warrior’: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Nigerian billionaire business magnate, Aliko Dangote as he clocks 64 today.

Buhari in his birthday message describes Dangote as a key partner and a “Corona Warrior” who continues to show consistent faith and belief in our dear country.

The president in a statement signed by his media aide, Garba Shehu to commemorate Dangote’s birthday said the “pandemic has placed enormous strain on many nations, but in our case, due to the support and cooperation of citizens like Dangote who display great empathy and sacrifice to mankind in their own ways, the burden has been made somewhat lighter for the citizens and the government.”

He also commended Dangote for giving wings to the aspirations of many youngsters and professionals in Nigeria and the rest of the continent, urging him to continue to do more.

Buhari added that these exemplary efforts will go down in history and will be remembered by future generations.

He wished him many more years of healthy life and service to the nation and humanity.