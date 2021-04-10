‘You’re a mistake’: Princess Shyngle attacks hubby, files for divorce

Princess Shyngle, a popular actress and Instagram sensation, has labeled her marriage to Gibou Bala Gaye a mistake – two months after they tied the knot.

Shyngle, who once described Bala Gaye as a longtime crush, accused him of domestic violence and filed for divorce.

Accusing her husband, Shyngle said: “Since you want to tell the world everything, tell them you’re a woman beater.

“Let them know you put your hands on women and pull out guns on a woman. Don’t f**king play with me. You put your hands on a wrong b*tch.”

She called her husband a mistake and further stated that the ‘drama is getting started’.

“You are a f**king mistake. I’ve divorced your ass so leave me the f**k alone. This drama is just getting started. I think you really underestimated me,” she said.

She also shared audio of her husband begging her and admitting to beating her.

“I have already written your divorce letter, everything signed and sealed. I have sent everything to the Gambia. I have been begging and pleading for the past eight weeks, let’s go our separate ways peacefully.

“I don’t want any drama, I don’t want anything out there, I just want us to go our separate ways peacefully, but No you have been bittered and spiteful. You go on Instagram live mentioning my name saying I left you in our apartment and went to New York.” She added.