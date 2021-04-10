5 dead, women abducted as Boko Haram attack Adamawa community

Suspected members of the Boko Haram sect have attacked an Adamawa community and abducted an unspecified number of women in the process.

Reports on Saturday morning have it that the insurgents stormed Kwapre, a village in Hong Local Government Area of Northern Adamawa on Friday evening, shooting sporadicaly and picking up the women.

An anonymous source confirmed that the insurgents during the invasion killed five people, destroyed houses and other properties and made away with belongings of the residents.

An eyewitness said that the attackers were first thought to be herders out for vengeance attack, but later manifested their Boko Haram tendency, seizing the female residents they could lay their hands on, as residents scampered for safety.

“Right now, there is no single person in Kwapri, everybody has fled the community,” he said.

The Member representing Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency and Chairman, Committee on Foreign Affairs of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Yusuf Buba Yakubu who represents the affected community in the National Assembly reacted to the development with a statement expressing his concerns.

Yakubu said the insurgents who besieged Kwapre village in Garaha Ward of Hong LGA, killed and maimed unsuspecting community dwellers, destroyed homes and properties and abducted some people.

“This latest attack on the innocent and peace-loving people of Kwapre is another senseless and cruel act of cowardice on a community that is renowned for peace, industry and serenity,” the lawmaker said.