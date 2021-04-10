10-man Leeds stun Manchester City at Etihad

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ten-man Leeds recorded a famous win against title contenders Manchester City as they defeated the citizens 2-1 at the Etihad.

City despite dominating the game at all fronts started to trail in the game after Stuart Dallas screamer minutes before the half-time.

His goal was assisted by Patrick Bamford.

However, before the end of the first half, Leeds defender Liam Cooper was shown a red for a bad tackle on Gabriel Jesus.

City continued to pile pressure on the visitors throughout the second half until Fernando Torres equalised for the hosts in the 76th minute.

The match looked like it was ending a draw until Dallas again put the ball past Ederson in stoppage time to put the match beyond City.

The victory sent Leeds ahead of Arsenal on the league table.

They now have 45 points as 10th on the table, while Arsenal are 11th with a match in hand.