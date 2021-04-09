Wizkid premieres “Essence” video featuring Tems

Award-winning artiste, Ayo Balogun also known as Wizkid has premiered the much-awaited official video for his smashing hit “Essense” featuring Tems.

The song is a fan favourite from Wizkid’s Made In Lagos. As of today, the audio has 8.7 million streams on YouTube.

The music video is the fourth video from Wizkid’s 2020 album Made in Lagos.

Essence finds Tems and Wizkid longing for physical connection. The young stars glow, Wizkid bare-chested and draped in diamonds, while Tems in slick braids and flowing garb.

The song also made former US President Barack Obama’s list of ‘Favourite Music of 2020’.

According to Obama’s list, the former president has a diversified taste, listening to music from various genres, such as pop, R&B, hip-hop, musical urban and country music.

Watch the video below: