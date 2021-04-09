Suspected burglar burnt to death in Lagos, three arrested

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Police operatives attached to Ikotun Division of the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested three community leaders of Ikotun Area of the State for lynching a suspected burglar.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi said the burglar had gained entrance into the room of one Mrs Adeyemi Opeyemi, of No 2, Asalu Bus Stop, off Abaranje Road, Ikotun, Lagos.

He said in an attempt to rob her, she raised the alarm and the burglar escaped into the street, when some members of the community apprehended and beat him to death.

The community leaders arrested included Sakariyau Biliaminu, 66; John Adeyemi, 77 and Gabriel Ajayi, 55.

He said the suspects have some questions to answer pertaining to the killing of the suspect.

Muyiwa stated that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the act of jungle justice meted on the suspect and vowed to kick against such in the state.

He lamented that such practices were becoming rampant and “such is inimical to our collective efforts to improve on the Criminal Justice System of Lagos State.”