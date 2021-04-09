Rivers APC members celebrate appointments by Buhari

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Members of All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers State are celebrating appointments given to some of their chieftains by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President had approved appointment of some chieftains of the party, mostly loyalists of Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi were appointed into the Governing Councils some federal tertiary institutions.

According to a statement by the Federal Ministry of Education, Senator Andrew Uchendu and former Acting National Chairman of APC, Victor Tombari Giadom, were appointed as Chairman, Governing Council of University of Port Harcourt and member Governing Council of Maritime University Okerenkoko, Delta State, respectively.

Wenenda Wali, another Chieftain of Rivers APC was appointed member of the Governing Council of Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State.

The Chairman, Governing Board of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Asita Honourable Asita described the appointments as well deserved.

Asita who was a former deputy Governorship candidates in 2015 made the submission while felicitating with the appointees.

He said their wealth of experience will be invaluable in repositioning the institutions of higher learning for greater excellence.

The appointees also said they are grateful the Minister of Transportation for facilitating their appointments.

READ ALSO: APC chieftains call for reduction of political parties