Queen Elizabeth begins eight days mourning period

The Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II will enter an eight-day period of mourning following the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

The Queen will not carry out any duties even in private, laws will not be given the Royal Assent and affairs of state will also be paused.

Following these eight days, a further period of official Royal Mourning is expected to continue for 30 days.

Buckingham Palace in a statement said Prince Philip died peacefully on Friday, April 9.

The statement reads; “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Prince Philip was last seen in public on March 16 as he left the private King Edward VII hospital, where he had been recuperating following heart surgery at St Bartholomew’s Hospital, a leading cardiac unit.

Prince Philip will be buried in Frogmore Gardens on the grounds of Windsor Castle where the Queen liked to walk her corgis.

There will a 30-day period of official Royal Mourning before the Queen returns to public duties.

Prince Philip met Queen Elizabeth in 1934 and has been by her side since they got married.

He was also the longest-serving Royal consort in British history.