Prince Philip: Harry and Meghan speak

By Abankula

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have paid tribute to Prince Philip, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

The couple’s message was simple:

“In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021.

“Thank you for your service…you will be greatly missed.”

Prince Philip was Harry’s grandfather.

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex quit royal functions last year, opting to earn a living on their own.

The family now live in California.

Earlier on Friday, Prince Philip’s death was announced by Buckingham Palace.

In a statement, the Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Prince Harry is likely to attend his grandfather’s funeral.