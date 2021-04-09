Prince Philip: EPL Players to observe one-minute silence

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Premier League has announced that players are to wear black armbands and observe one minute’s silence before kick-off as a mark of respect for the passing of Prince Philip.

The League in a statement also expressed sadness over the death of the Duke of Edinburgh and condoled with The Queen and The Royal Family over the development.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Her Majesty The Queen, The Royal Family, and all those around the world mourning the loss of His Royal Highness,” it added.

“As a mark of respect, players will wear black armbands and there will be a minute’s silence before kick-off at all Premier League matches played tonight and across the weekend.”

Previously, English clubs in the Premier League and Championship have mourned the Duke of Edinburgh and expressed sadness over his death.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Stock City, AFC Bournemouth are among clubs that paid tribute to Prince Philip after his death.