Police recover remains of abducted Prince Deeka in Rivers’ forest

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Officers of Rivers Police Command have led operation to exhume the remains of Prince Deeka, the Chairman Community Development Committee, CDC, of Kereken-Boue, in Gokana local government area in a thick forest between Andoni and Bonny areas of the state.

Prince Deeka was allegedly buried alive in the thick forest, according to sources.

SP Bako Angbashim, the Divisional Police Officer of Bori Division, led the team of homicide detectives involved in the operation.

Gunmen suspected to be cultists had invaded Deeka’s home and whisked away him away some weeks ago.

The abductors did not contact his family before he was found dead.

Spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed that the remains of Prince Deeka has been found and exhumed.

However, it cannot be confirmed if any suspect has been arrested over the incident.

