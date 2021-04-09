Owerri copycats attempt escape from Bauchi prison

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

After the Owerri jailbreak on Monday, inmates in Bauchi prison also attempted a jail break of their own, as they staged a riot.

But they ended up poor copycats.

Five inmates and two officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) were left injured after the riot.

However, no inmate escaped, according to Abubakar Adam, spokesperson of the NCS.

He said the state police command was quick to send reinforcement to prevent a jailbreak.

Adam also dispelled rumours that there were sporadic gunshots.

He said inmates only instigated violence as a means to escape following Monday’s jailbreak in Imo State.

“There was a riot, not sporadic gunshot. It was the inmates that instigated the riots, maybe wanting to break the prison and get out,” he said.

“It was as a result of what happened in Imo State where some gunmen broke the prison and got away with some inmates from there.

“Hearing what happened down south, they wanted to experience the same thing here in Bauchi. We thank God the issue has been quenched, he said.