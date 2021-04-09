Ortom appeals for ceasefire in Konshisha LGA

Governor Samuel Ortom has once again appealed to the military authorities for a ceasefire in the ongoing operation in parts of Konshisha Local Government Area, Benue.

He said the appeal became necessary to prevent the loss of more innocent lives in the affected communities.

Ortom sympathized with the victims and assured the people that his administration will ensure that no more lives are lost.

The Governor who briefed journalists on the development on Friday afternoon at the Benue House, said a report from the Konshisha Council Chairman indicated that there was no operation today.

He stated that out of the weapons seized from the military by youths of the area, three had been recovered.

Meanwhile, he directed the Local Government Chairman, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to see that the remaining arms are recovered.

According to him, only eight people, including militia members were killed during the military operation.

However, he appealed to those fuelling the crisis in the media to desist from the act and support the government instead.

Answering questions from newsmen, Ortom said the deployment of soldiers to the warring communities, was in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to shoot on sight, anyone in possession of illegal weapons.

Thereafter, he gave an assurance that his administration will ensure the demarcation of the boundary between the Bonta community of Konshisha and Okpute in Oju.