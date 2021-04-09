Nigeria announces 83 new COVID-19 cases

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Nigeria recorded 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There was no report of any death for the seventh day, as the death toll remains 2058.

With the 83 new cases, the total infections in the country rose to 163,581.

NCDC said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the agency, recoveries increased to 154,005, while active cases fell to 7,690.

So far, 1,803,177 samples had been tested since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb.27, 2020.

Also, daily new cases have been on a downward trend, from an all-time high of 2,314 on Jan. 22.

Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases on Thursday:

Lagos-22

Rivers-18

Nasarawa-9

Cross River-8

Ondo-6

Delta-5

Akwa Ibom-4

Bauchi-3

Zamfara-2

Kaduna-2

Ebonyi-1

Sokoto-1

Ekiti-1

Kano-1

163,581 confirmed

154,005 discharged

2,058 deaths