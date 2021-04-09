Names, pictures of escaped Owerri prison inmates released

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) on Friday released names and pictures of 36 inmates who escaped on Monday from the Owerri Prison.

About 1,800 inmates reportedly escaped after the facility in Imo state was attacked by gunmen.

While the NCS said some inmates voluntarily returned, it also claimed it captured 48 of them.

One of the escaped inmates, David Ubong was arrested by Akwa Ibom State Police Command.

Another 11 prisoners were recaptured by men of the 211 Nigerian Airforce Base, Owerri.

Today, the NCS released the names and pictures of 36 inmates still at large.

It was not clear whether they were the remaining missing inmates.