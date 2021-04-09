Morning fire razes Dutse market

An early morning fire razed the Dutse Ultra-modern market in Dutse local government area of Jigawa State on Friday morning.

An eyewitness report said that the fire started at about 5:30 am, destroying properties worth millions of Naira.

The incident gulped an entire rubber factory situated close to ice block producers’ shops.

SC. Adamu Shehu, the Spokesman of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state confirmed the incident to newsmen.

According to Shehu, the fire incident originated from a burning garbage very close to the factory.

He explained that there was no report of loss of life or injuries but property worth millions of Naira were consumed by the inferno.

Shehu said it took the combined efforts of NSCDC personnel, Fire Service and well-meaning Nigerians to put out the fire.

The NSCDC command in Dutse had earlier advised the public to always apply precautionary measures by switching off all electrical appliances in their homes, shops and places of work to prevent such ugly occurrences.

This is coming few weeks after fire incidents rocked markets in Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara and Onitsha.