Lagos to revive heritage sites in Epe, Badagry, others

By Idris Olukoya

Lagos State Government has concluded plans to revive all the heritage sites in five local council areas to reposition the tourism sector.

Mr Olatunji Seymour, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Tourism, disclosed to newsmen on Friday.

According to him, the sites were located in Epe, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Ikeja.

He said the aim was to attract local and international tourists to the sites as the facelift would be done in batches because the dilapidated structures in the sites required urgent government attention.

Seymour noted that the project will commence soon and will be completed in earnest.

“This current administration is committed to the development of the tourism sector to serve as a good source of revenue generation.

“The industry will be the highest revenue-generating sector in a few years’ time and will create thousands of employment opportunities,” he said.

Thereafter, he appealed to residents to desist from vandalising government structures built for the benefit of the people.

NAN