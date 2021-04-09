JAMB halts 2021 UTME registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has put on hold sales of the 2021 UTME registration forms.

The registration exercise was, hitherto, supposed to commence on Thursday and run till Saturday, May 15 while the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) examination run from June 5 to 19.

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB spokesman, who confirmed the development to journalists in a statement in Abuja, on Thursday said the change was caused by some unforeseen circumstances, occasioned by the board’s determined effort to have a National Identification Number (NIN) integration.

“This challenge is being resolved and once that is done, all processes shall commence. Candidates are, therefore, requested to exercise some patience,” Benjamin said.

He said JAMB deliberately refused to announce the commencement of the registration exercise through newspaper advertorial because processes for smooth pin vending and candidate access to the registration application for the 2021 UTME/direct entry was yet to be completed.

“The advertisement is the surest indication of the beginning of the exercise as it has all the step by step process that candidates are required to follow,” he said.