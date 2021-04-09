Islamic teacher beats student to coma in Ilorin

An Islamic teacher, Alfa Moshood, has fled for his life after beating one of his students to a coma.

Reports have it that Moshood on Thursday allegedly beat his student to coma for stealing his locally made safe/piggybank, popularly called ‘kolo’.

However, the cleric has fled after the case was reported to the National Human Right Commission, Kwara State branch.

The student, a 14-year-old boy (names withheld), in his confession, after he regained consciousness, said the cleric flogged him severely with a ‘koboko’ before instructing about 60 people who were around at the time in his Qur’anic centre at Ogidi, Opposite Federal College, Ilorin, to flog him 10 strokes of the cane each until he almost passed out.

He said that was done while he was held down on a table by others.

The boy said his mother, Ajara, enrolled him in the Quranic centre about a year ago.

Barrister Ahmed Rufai, a representative of the commission, said that the boy is presently on admission at an undisclosed hospital in Ilorin West Local Government while efforts are on to arrest the said teacher.