Internet fraudster Olamilekan forfeits money, mobile phones to FG

Justice Peter Kekemeke of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Nyanya Abuja on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, convicted and sentenced one internet fraudster, Farouk Olamilekan to three months in prison.

The defendant who was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, was convicted after he pleaded guilty to one count of computer-related fraud and cheating.

His trouble began when the Commission, acting on intelligence report, raided the fraudster’s ‘Academy’ where young boys are being taught the tricks of fraud.

He was arrested on January 29, 2021, in the Mpape area of the Federal Capital Territory.

Based on his guilty plea, counsel to the EFCC, Adeola Olanrewaju, urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly. However, counsel to the defendant, prayed the Court to temper justice with mercy as his client was a first-time offender.

Justice Kekemeke, in his ruling, convicted Olamilekan to three-month imprisonment with an option of fine of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200, 000).

The judge also ordered the convict to forfeit his Infinix hot 7 mobile phones and the sum of N200,000 to the Federal Government of Nigeria.