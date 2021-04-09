Imo attacks are products of poverty – Okorocha

Former Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha has reacted to the recent crisis in the state.

Okorocha while speaking in Jos on Thursday, April 8, said the recent attack on the police headquarters, the correctional centres in Imo State, the unending herdsmen crisis, banditry, Boko Haram and kidnappings are all products of poverty and injustice.

He said the time has come for political leaders to tell themselves the truth and address this ugly situation, to help men and women of the Armed Forces and the police who are currently fighting the symptoms and not the disease.

“The recent attack on the police headquarters, the Correctional Centres in Imo State, the unending herdsmen crisis and banditry, Boko Haram, kidnappings, these are all products of poverty and injustice.

“Time has come for we as political leaders to tell ourselves the truth and address this ugly situation and help our men and women of the Armed Forces and the police who are currently fighting the symptoms and not the disease. Something must be done urgently too,” Okorocha said.