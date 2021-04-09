Gunmen abduct another petrol dealer in Ekiti

The police command in Ekiti said a petrol dealer, Mr Adebayo Itakorode, has been abducted by gunmen at Isan Ekiti in Oye Local Government of the state.

The command Spokesman, ASP Sunday Abutu told newsmen on Friday in Ado Ekiti that Itakorode was abducted on Thursday night.

Itakorode’s abduction is coming few weeks after another petrol dealer, Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami was kidnapped by gunmen in Ado Ekiti.

Akinbami is a chieftain of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

Akinbami was released somewhere in Kogi after paying an undisclosed ransom.

Abutu said the gunmen, riding motorcycles stormed Prosperous Filling Station and opened gunfire sporadically before abducting Itakorode.

According to him, a team of police detectives, members of the Amotekun Corps and local hunters are on the trail of the abductors.

“The command has also contacted all the states bordering Ekiti over the incident,” Abutu said.