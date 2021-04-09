Gov. Mohammed elevates 2 appointees to Special Advisers

By Auwalu Birninkudu

Governor Bala Mohammed has elevated two of his Senior Special Assistants to the status/position of Special Advisers.

A statement signed by Mr Suleiman Dambam, the Director of Press Affairs to the Governor, indicated that the elevation was with immediate effect.

His Senior Special Assistant on media (SSA), Malam Mukhtar Gidado, is now the Special Adviser (SA) on Media and publicity.

Furthermore, Alhaji Maula Aliyu, the former SSA to the governor on liaison offices in charge of Lagos, Kaduna and Abuja was elevated to position SA.

According to the statement, the elevation was based on their track records of achievements, sincerity, hard work, dedication and exemplary behaviour, a wealth of experience and a sense of responsibility.

When contacted, the appointees pledged to redouble their efforts in their assigned areas of responsibility with commitment and dedication. They also promised to serve their duties with utmost sincerity and loyalty to the government.

NAN