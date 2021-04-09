Ezekwesili threatens to sue Omojuwa over impersonation

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has threatened to sue social media strategist, Japhet Omojuwa over alleged impersonation.

Ezekwesili’s lawyer, Femi Falana has written Omojuwa demanding a public statement and an apology exonerating his client from the incorporation process and activities of the Alpha Reach Limited.

Omojuwa was said to have used the name of Ezekwesili as one of the Directors of the company when Alpha Reach Limited was incorporated at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Abuja in 2012 without her consent.

Falana, in a letter to Omojuwa, written on his behalf by Marshal Abubakar, said sometimes in 2012, a company called Alpha Reach Limited was incorporated at the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja.

“The company has as its object general construction (Building and Civil Engineering) and had listed as its Directors: Japheth Omojuwa, Damilola Ogunleye, El-Rufai Nasir and Ezekwesili Obiageli. In the year 2017, a notice of Change of Directors (Form CAC7A) was filed through which the list of Directors was altered and the name of our client; Mrs Ezekwesili Obiageli was removed as a Director and replaced with Mallan Indimi Ahmed Mohammed,” the letter explained.

It added that on March 30, 2021, someone from Buzzfeed reached out to Ezekwesili informing her that she was listed as one of the directors of Alpha Reach Limited alongside El-Rufai and Omojuwa.

However, the letter demanded that Omojuwa give detailed account of Ezekwesili through correspondence the circumstances leading to the incorporation of the Alpha Reach Limited and attach the certified True Copies of all the incorporation documents submitted at the CAC in the course of registering the said company.

“It is our hope that you accede to the foregoing request forthwith, otherwise, we shall be left with no choice but to employ all legal avenues to seek redress,” it stated.

