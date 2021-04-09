Buhari’s close ally, Mahmud Tukur is dead

By
Olufunmilola Olukomaiya
-
Mahmud Tukur, a former minister of commerce and industry, who served during the military government of Muhammadu Buhari is dead.

Tukur according to a family member died in the early hours of Friday in Abuja.

Dr Tukur, who was the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University Kano, died from an undisclosed ailment.

His death was confirmed by close family members, who disclosed that he was rushed to a hospital in Abuja from his base in Kaduna on Thursday night, but did not make it.

The family member added that Tukur will be buried in Yola, Adamawa State.

As a businessman, Tukur sat on the boards of many organisations and businesses.

Until his death, Tukur was believed to have remained close to President Muhammadu Buhari.

