Breaking: Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh is dead

By Abankula

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth is dead,Buckingham Palace announced today.

The Greek born, 99 year-old Prince married Elizabeth 73 years ago.

And reports said, she has immediately entered a mourning period of eight days.

During this time, new bills will not be given Royal Assent to become law.

State affairs will also be suspended as a mark of respect.

After the funeral, the Queen will continue to mourn in private but will resume her duties behind closed doors.

Queen Elizabeth once described Philip as her ‘strength and stay.’

His death is expected to have a profound effect on her, in both her personal and official capacity.