Actress Uche Ogbodo advises single women above 30 on abortion

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has advised women who have clocked 30 and above to do away with the idea of aborting their babies even if they are single.

The movie star made this known during live lengthy Instagram chat with her fans on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

“It’s so painful o when I see a lot of girls my age, they don’t look beautiful anymore ad they were so pretty. I saw one yesterday I had to go back to the page to refresh…she was looking haggard and old and ugly,” she said.

“So who marriage help? If with marriage and the almighty man that you’re marrying, you’re looking terrible, without marriage, who knows how you go look?”

“Please, stop killing your children, especially when you’re of age. Have your kids. If marriage comes, marry oh, if marriage no come, raise your children now.”

“I’m 34. I already have a kid. This is going to be my second child. I have a boyfriend who loves me, I’m happy and I’m having my baby. ”

Ogbodo is heavily pregnant for her second child. She already has a child from a previous marriage.

She got married to Norway-based football agent, Ato Ubby in 2013, but the union crashed 10 months after.