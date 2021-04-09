Acting IGP Buba reappoints Mba, Inuwa and Owohunwa

Nimot Sulaimon
Police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba
Frank Mba retains post as Police PRO
Frank Mba retains post as Police PRO

By Monday Ijeh

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Usman Baba, has approved the re-appointment of Mr Frank Mba as the Force Public Relations Officer.

He also approved the posting of Mr Hafiz Inuwa, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), as the Force Secretary and Mr Idowu Owohunwa, as the Principal Staff Officer (PSO).

Mba announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to him,  the new force secretary takes over from Mr Mustapha Dandaura, an AIG who had been redeployed to Zone-7 Police Headquarters, Abuja.

“Inuwa holds a Masters Degree in Public Policy and Administration (MPPA) Prior to his appointment, he was the AIG in charge of Zone-13, Anambra.

“He previously served as the Commissioner of Police in charge of Delta and Cross River, among other strategic positions.

“He is a member of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS) Kuru, Jos,” Mba said.

Mba is a lawyer and a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

He is also an alumnus of the University of Dundee, Scotland – UK, where he earned a Master’s Degree in Law.

Mba also holds a Diploma in Police Strategic Management from the University of Virginia, U.S  and a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, US.

In addition, Mba holds a certificate in National and International Security from Harvard University, U.S.

The statement said that Owohunwa, the re-appointed PSO, holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He also holds a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Studies and Policing from the University of Leeds, UK, among others.

The appointments take immediate effect, according to Mba.

NAN

